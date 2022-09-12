General

A python found in course of road expansion works has been rescued at Jalbire, Byas Municipality-12 in Tanahu district. The python was found in course of road expansion works on the Muglin-Pokhara highway.

The Division Forest Office, Tanahu rescued the python after the workers spotted it and informed the office. The python has been kept in a cage at the Division Forest Office, Division Forest Office chief Komal Raj Kafle said.

The python is 6.5 metres long and weighs 10 kilogrammes. It will be released in the forest safely, Kafle said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal