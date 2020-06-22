General

The Pyuthan Municipality has set aside necessary budget to provide free education from grade 1 to 10 in the community schools in the municipality starting from the new fiscal year.

The programme is aimed at enhancing quality of education. Those students who have already paid money for admission will be refunded for which the municipality has already deposited required amount of fund for 34 community schools in its area, informed Municipality education resource persons, Bishnu Pokharel.

To provide free education to the students, the Municipality provided Rs 6.4 million to 9 secondary schools, 18 elementary schools and 7 primary schools, according to Pokharel.

The amount paid by the students’ parents for their education for the new academic session would be refunded when the lockdown is lifted. The municipality has also aimed to make the community schools here technology-friendly.

As many as 70 teachers have been hired on school’s grant to cater to the demand of teachers in the schools.

Source: National News Agency Nepal