General

Pyuthan municipality here has sprayed sanitizers at different seven quarantines and market places.

Mayor Arjun Kakshyapati shared that it was sprayed to contain possible outbreak of coronavirus at the places frequented by people.

A total of 182 people are living in these quarantines. The sanitizers were sprayed at Jaspur bazaar, Bank area, and quarantine centres, among other public places.

Meanwhile, the municipality has intensified health checkup bid, reaching the home of fever affected and other suspected households.

Source: National News Agency Nepal