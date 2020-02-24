business, Trading

Ambassador of Qatar to Nepal has expressed his country's readiness to update the labour agreement between Nepal and Qatar one of the key destinations for Nepali migrant workers.

During a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota on Monday, Qatar's Ambassador Yousif Bin Mohamed Al-Hail said that Qatar was ready to revise the bilateral labour agreement as per the need.

Nepal has been making its best diplomatic efforts to make the labour agreement timely relevant with Qatar since long. But, despite bilateral talks in different phases, they have not yielded positive impacts so far.

On the occasion, the Qatari envoy also expressed his commitment to help in Nepal's health and education sectors besides others. We are also willing to support Nepal to build a cricket stadium, the Ambassador told the Speaker.

The Speaker's Secretariat shared that Speaker Sapkota wished for the success of upcoming FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar in 2022 and also laid emphasis for collective efforts of Nepal and Qatar to raise the voices on global challenges including climate change.

Source: National News Agency Nepal