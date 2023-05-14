Key Issues

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today called for resisting the evil tactics of BNP with the participation of all people in the country.

"Awami League is not like a dewdrop on the leave of arum at dawn. BNP men are threatening that they will not let elections to be held but all their conspiracies will be resisted with the support of people of the country," he said.

The minister said these at a meeting with the party's secretaries at the political office of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina at Dhanmondi here.

Regarding BNP's movement, the AL general secretary said BNP thinks that they and their allies will create a storm of movement and the government will fall in that storm.

"But the reality is that BNP has no ability to create a storm and that is why they are trying to cover up their incompetence by talking big," he said.

The veteran AL leader said anywhere in the world, mass movements have never been successful without the involvement of people.

Lashing out at BNP men for their ill-political activates, he said they are lodging complaints with foreign embassies to demean the country.

Obaidul Quader said Awami League is not involved in holding counter programmes (against BNP) as the ruling party wants a peaceful election.

"That is why we are holding a peace rally," he added.

Noting that today the country is divided into two streams, Quader said on one side the spirit of the Liberation War, led by Sheikh Hasina, is prevailing, on the other, a trend of communalism is being led by BNP to spread negativity.

Awami League general secretary said that people were not confused by BNP's state repair programme.

"Today, their (BNP) leaders and activists have realized that making shouts through voice is actually a hoax. They themselves have moved away from the path of movement," he added.

About BNP, he also said that there are many disagreements in their alliance.

"It seems there are 14 or 15 parties in the alliance. They have no leader. A movement without a leader is a nightmare," he observed.

Replying to a query of the journalists about filing a murder case involving the name of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Obaidul Quader said the case was not filed by the party or the government rather an aggrieved person filed it.

Referring to the cyclonic storm "Mocha", the AL general secretary said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is monitoring the cyclone alongside giving pragmatic instructions to the administration concerned.

The road transport minister said government and private preparations were made to deal with the cyclone and all party leaders and worker were asked to do whatever needed to mitigate people's sufferings and minimize the damages.

AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi, Agriculture and Co-operatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Education and Human Resource Secretary Begum Shamsun Nahar, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Deputy Publicity Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were also present, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha