Quader mourns death of poet Asim Saha

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey Award-winning Poet Asim Saha.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In 2019, Asim Saha was awarded with the country’s second highest civilian honor “Ekushey Padak (award)” for his contribution to Bangla language and literature. He also received the Bangla Academy Award in 2012 for his overall contribution to literature.

Asim Saha passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital here at the age of 75.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha