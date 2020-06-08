General

Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology has determined the quality and standard of 28 various types of medical goods including the personal protective equipment (PPE).

The 104th meeting of the Nepal Quality Council presided over by Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Lekhraj Bhatta, on Sunday specified the quality and standard of 28 types of medical goods.

Bureau director general Bishwobabu Pudasaini said that the meeting fixed the quality and standard of various 28 medical goods including PPEs, including gowns, cover, all-trousers, coat, surgical mask, gloves, among others.

With this, the medical goods should be used only after verifying the quality and standard.

Source: National News Agency