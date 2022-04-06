Health & Safety

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said quality health service is prerequisite to development. He stressed the need for producing competent human resources in the sector of health science with research and studies of international standard.

Addressing the fifth Senate of Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, PM Deuba believed that the Academy had been catering quality health service to the people in Gandaki Province and providing opportunity of medical education in a reasonable cost and convenience.

The hospital initially set up a local level in the name of Soldier Board Hospital in 2013 BS has now been a large health facility in the region with 500 beds. "I'm happy that the Academy has earned the image of able institution to produce human resources in medical science," PM Deuba expressed, adding that healthy people could contribute to socioeconomic transformation of the country.

More and more people should have access to the Hospital service. The role of Academy was laudable for it worked effectively during the global pandemic- test and treatment of coronavirus, according to him.

PM Deuba reminded that the government was committed to extending necessary support to the Academy for its upgrading and excellence.

Source: National News Agency Nepal