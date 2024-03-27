Quantity of waste at Bancharedanda to be reduced



Kathmandu: Minister for Urban Development, Dhan Bahadur Budha, has said coordination would be made with local levels to reduce the quantity of garbage managed at Bancharedanda-based landfill site by segregating the waste produced in Kathmandu Valley.

In a meeting held at the Ministry on Wednesday, Minister Buda directed the authorities concerned to send a circular through the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration to all local levels dumping waste at Bancharedanda to reduce the amount of waste through segregation.

He also asked to implement short-term and long-term action plan for waste management of Kathmandu Valley, stating that the MoFAGA should give priority in allocation of necessary budget and programmes for next fiscal year for the development of landfill site affected areas.

The meeting also decided to request to immediately withdraw the agitation programme announced by Bancharedanda landfill site affected area concern committee and seek a solution through talks.

Secretary at t

he Ministry, Maniram Gelal, shared that the meeting decided to request the Investment Board to finalise the Nepwaste’s proposal on waste management in accordance with law soon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal