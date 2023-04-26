General

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6)

detained a terrorist last evening from Dakope upazila in the district.

The arrested was identified as Kabir Sheikh, chief of Kabir Bahini, resident

of Dakope upazila in Khulna.

RAB said, acting on secrete information, an operation team of the elite force

conducted a raid in Pankhali area under Dakope upazila last evening and

arrested Kabir Sheikh with a foreign pistol and one round bullet from his

possession.

Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha