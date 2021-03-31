Entertainment, Fashion

A nation-wide open modern song competition has begun from today on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of establishment of Radio Nepal.

Inaugurating the competition, Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Chairperson of Radio Broadcasting Service Development Committee, Hari Prasad Basyal, said that Radio Nepal's contribution to preserve and promote the country's art and music is memorable.

He shared that Radio Nepal has been supporting the growth of national unity through news, songs, music and entertainment by including different languages.

Executive Director of Radio Nepal, Buddhi Bahadur KC, mentioned that Radio Nepal has been presenting songs as per the demand and choice of listeners through the medium of such competition since 2022 BS.

A total of 31 songs would be presented in the competition. Radio Nepal is celebrating its anniversary on April 2.

Source: National News Agency Nepal