Two local radio stations in Dailekh district have been disseminating distance learning classes targeting the students appearing in the upcoming School Education Examination (SEE).

Dhruba Tara FM and Jwala FM have run such programme targeting the SEE appearing students to support their SEE preparations.

Such radio programme started from Sunday with the coordination of Education Development and Coordination Unit, Dailekh; Save the Children; Everest Club, Dailekh and local levels. The distance learning programme begins at 8:15 in the morning.

Chief of Education Development and Coordination Unit Tej Bahadur Thapa said that classes of the English language will be conducted every Sunday and Wednesday while Monday and Thursday will class for mathematics will be broadcasted. Likewise, science would be taught on Tuesday and Friday.

Thapa shared that English, mathematics and science subjects were prioritized as the students’ learning achievement was poorer in those subjects.

Likewise, the FMs have also begun to conduct Bal Chautari programme targeting the children to support learning activities during the ongoing lockdown.

Source: National News Agency