Rafting has begun in Jumla’s Tila river to promote the local tourism. The service is launched by the Go Karnali Travels and Tour.

Rafting known as one of the forms of adventurous water travel is available from Dansanghu of Chandannath municipality to Ranka of Tatopani rural municipality. Company proprietor Lalit Jung Mahat said business has been going well. The river water and its flow is found to be suitable for rafting. Before launching the service commercially, four/five trial trips were conducted. As he said, they have support from the Karnali state government to run the service.

The participants are offered local cuisine and snacks. The charge for a 16-kilometer trip is Rs 2,000 per head. It cost Rs 2.4 million to start the business. —

