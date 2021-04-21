Games, sports

Nepal has qualified for the final of the Tri-nation t20 series cricket tournament. Nepal made it to the final after the match between the Netherlands and Malaysia ended in a draw today.

In the match held at TU Cricket ground, Kirtipur, the Netherlands posted a total of 107 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 13 overs. The overs were reduced after the match was affected by rainfall.

But based on the duckworth lewis, Malaysia got a revised target of 120 runs in 13 overs. The target was again revised to 92 runs in 10 overs. However, Malaysia managed only 91 runs in 10 overs, that led to the match ending in a draw.

With the draw, the Netherlands ended in the first position followed by hosts Nepal. As a result, the final will now be played between Nepal and the Netherlands.

Source: National News Agency Nepal