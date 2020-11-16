General

Rainfall is forecast in most of the places of the country in the next three days due to the influence of the Westerly wind, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated in its weather bulletin today.

The Department said there is possibility of light rain in most places and light to moderate snowfall in some places in the high hilly and mountainous region of the country in the coming three days due to the impact of the Westerly.

The weather is partly to generally cloudy in the Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki and Bagmati provinces of the country with the occurrence of rainfall and snowfall in some places at present.

Similarly, the weather is partly cloudy in the hilly region of Province no 1 while it is mostly fair in the rest of the country.

Tonight, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country with chances of light rain at one or two places of the Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces as well as some places in Gandaki, Bagmati and Province no 1. There is possibility of light snowfall at few places in the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

The latest weather update of the Meteorological Forecasting Division states that the minimum temperature was 8.7 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 24.2 degrees Celsius in the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. The lowest temperature throughout the country was recorded in Jumla in the last 24 hours. It was 1.0 degrees Celsius in Jumla while the highest temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Biratnagar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal