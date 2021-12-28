General

The country is currently under the influence of the westerly low-pressure system due to which the weather is generally to fully cloudy.

Light to moderate rain is predicted in some parts of the country in next 24 hours while light to moderate snowfall is likely in many places in high hills and mountainous areas, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Issuing a warning, the Department has urged one and all to remain cautious for next 24 hours and to fend off themselves from cold. Light rain is likely in some hilly areas while snowfall is predicted in mountainous and hilly areas.

There is possibility of light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the country at night while high hills and high mountainous areas will witness snowfall. The hilly region has been misty while many places in Terai are shrouded with fog, the Department said.

The weather update of the Department stated that the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley remained 3.6 degree Celsius and the maximum 15 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal