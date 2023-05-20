General

The westerly wind coupled with local wind has general impact in the country at present.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is a possibility of rainfall along with lightning at few places of hilly region today.

There are chances of rain accompanied with thunder and lightning at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. The weather is now partly cloudy in these provinces.

Similarly, light rainfall has been predicted at Kathmandu Valley this afternoon, according to the Division.

Meteorologist Sanjeev Adhikari said there is a chance of wind at Tarai areas of Koshi and Madhes Provinces today. Partly to generally cloudy weather has been forecast in Koshi and Gandaki Provinces today night as well as possibility of brief rain with thunder and lightning at many places of these provinces.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal