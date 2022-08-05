General

Rains are likely to take place across the country today while thunder and lightning could take place in some places, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The Department said there is a chance of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many parts of the country due to an active monsoon system.

Likewise, heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places of the Sudurpaschim Province.

However, the Department said there will be slight rainfall in coming two to three days due to weak monsoon system as the low pressure line of the monsoon has moved to south from its normal position.

At present, there is partial to moderate rain in few places of Ganaki and Karnali provinces while the rainfall is light to moderate in Province No. 1 and Sudurpaschim.

During the night, it will be normal to partly cloudy in some parts of the country and partial to normal rain in Province No. 1 and Madhes Province.

Furthermore, there will be light to partial rain with thunder and lightning in few places across the country and heavy rain in one or two places of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces on Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal