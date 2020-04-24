General

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region today. Brief rain accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail has been predicted at many places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region on Friday, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

Similarly, tonight partly to generally cloudy has been forecast throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at one or two places of the western region, the Division states in its fresh weather bulletin issued today.

According to senior meteorologist Barun Poudel, the wind generated from the Bay of Bengal carrying water vapour enters Nepal from today when the impact of the Westerly wind and the local wind continues and the meeting of three systems of weather has triggered a light rainfall across the country. ”Though the weather is expected to become clear on Sunday morning and afternoon for a short-time, rain will reoccur from the late afternoon, ” he said.

On Saturday, one or two places in the western region and some places in the eastern region are likley to see rains accompanied with lightning, wind and hailstone with partial to generally cloudy across the country.

Weather is not clear for the past few days and as a result, maximum temperature has dropped, causing cold. It is expected to take a week for weather to get fully improved.

The latest weather updates show that the Kathmandu Valley’s today minimum temperature was recorded 11.7 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature was measured 23.5 degree Celsius. Jumla recorded the lowest 4.4 degree Celsius temperature across the country today while Dhangadhi saw the highest 34.9 degree Celsius. —

Source: National News Agency