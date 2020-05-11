General

Brief rain accompanied with thundershowers, gusty winds and hail has been predicted today at some places of the hilly regions and at a few places of the Terai region. There will be generally cloudy throughout the country, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

Similarly, thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hailstorm is likely to occur tonight at a few places of the country.

According to meteorologist Raju Pradhananga, rain is taking place in the country due to influence of Westerly low pressure system, local winds and the winds carrying water vapor from the Bay of Bengal. There is no possibility that these weather systems will go away immediately. It means still there will be rains for the next few days.

The Westerly low pressure system has been developed and it continues to remain active, causing continuous rains this year, it is said.

Presently, there is partial cloudy in the Far West State while there is cloudy in rest of the country.

On Tuesday, there will be generally cloudy in most parts of the country while thundershowers with winds and hail are possible at some parts. On Wednesday, there will be generally cloudy in most parts of the country and rains with lightning, winds and hail have been predicted in some parts of the country.

According to the latest news bulletin issued by the Division, today’s minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was 13. 8 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature was 25.4 degree Celsius. Today, Jumla recorded the lowest 9.6 degree Celsius followed by the highest 34.6 degree Celsius in Birendranagar. —

Source: National News Agency