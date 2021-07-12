General

Rain has been predicted in most parts of the country for the next three days due to the impact of the monsoon wind.

According to Meteorologist Ganga Nagarkoti, there is a chance of light to moderate rain in most places and heavy rain in one or two places as monsoon remains active.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said light to moderate rain is taking place in some parts of Province No. 1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and some other parts of the country. Presently, there is generally to partly cloudy across the country.

Likewise, light to moderate rain is expected in many places across the country tonight. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Bagmati and Gandaki.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division, therefore, has urged one and all to remain alert towards the possibility of water-induced disaster.

Heavy rain has been forecast in some parts of Province No. 1, Bagmati and Gandaki on Wednesday. Though monsoon tentatively makes its presence in Nepal from June 13, this time it had arrived three days earlier.

Source: National News Agency Nepal