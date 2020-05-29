General

The weather will be cloudy across the country with chances of rain for three more days due to the influence of the Westerly wind and local wind, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

There is some influence of the Westerly wind as well as that of the low pressure trough formed near the eastern part and the local wind in the country at present due to which cloudy conditions accompanied by rain along with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is taking place.

Rainfall occurred in the Kathmandu Valley in the morning today. Meteorologist Bibhuti Pokharel said that there is possibility of rainfall taking place throughout the country in the next three days as these weather systems were in course of evolving.

The weather will remain generally cloudy across the country in the daytime with chances of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds in many places today.

On Saturday, the weather will be generally cloudy in the eastern and western parts of the country with the possibility of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty wind at some places.

Similarly, on Sunday, the weather will be generally cloudy in the hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country with the possibility of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and high wind at many places of the hilly region.

As per the latest information shared by the Division, the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 14.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 28.4 degrees Celsius today. Jumla recorded the lowest temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius and Bhairahawa recorded the highest temperature of 43.0 degrees Celsius today.

