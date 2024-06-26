Rain in Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki



Kathmandu: Rainfall is currently taking place in some places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces. This is due to partial effect of Monsoon winds that is active in the country. The weather is partial to generally cloudy across the country.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Weather Forecasting Division, in the last 24 hours, 47.2 mm of raninfall took place in Golbazaar of Sirha, 127.4 mm in Anarmani of Jhapa, 118.8 mm in Sundarpur of Udayapur, 96.8 mm in Dhunge of Sindhupalchok, 94.4 mm in Turkeghat of Sankhuwasabha, 94.4 mm in Bhotang of Sindhupalchok, 111 mm in Besi Sahar of Lamjung, 115.4 mm in Lampatan in Kaski and 80.6 mm in Sahukharka of Dadeldhura.

This afternoon, the weather will be fully cloudy in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini regions and the rest of the land will be partial to normal cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and few places of Lumbini, Kar

nali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Likewise, later tonight, the weather will be completely cloudy in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini regions, and the rest of the region will be partial to normal cloudy. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places in Koshi, Madhesh and Bagmati provinces and few places in Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Source: National News Agency Nepal