Rain-induced disaster claims 246 lives so far



Kathmandu: A total of 246 people lost their lives so far in natural disasters like landslides, flooding and inundation following the incessant rainfall occurred from September 26-28 across the country.

As per the details released by Nepal Police today, 178 people sustained injuries while 18 people went missing.

According to the Spokesperson of the Home Ministry, Rishiram Tiwari, a total of 1,774 people were rescued.

The disaster caused severe damage to human lives and properties in Bagmati Province, mainly in the Kathmandu Valley.

The disaster claimed the lives of 139 people in Bagmati Province alone. Relief amount was provided to 176 dependent families as per ‘Disaster Victim Rescue and Relief Guidelines, 2077’. Activities were underway to distribute financial assistance and relief materials disaster disaster-affected families, mentioned Tiwari.

A team comprising the Home Minister directed to speed up relief distribution and reconstruction tasks in order to make emergency relief, reconstruction and reha

bilitation effective.

According to the ministry, initiatives were underway to operate vehicular movement by making alternative arrangements or removing obstacles along different highways.

Source: National News Agency RSS