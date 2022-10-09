General

Light rainfall is taking place in few places of Lumbini and Sudurpaschim Province. In the afternoon, there is a possibility of heavy rain at a couple of places in Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Weather Forecasting Division.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the division, in the afternoon Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces will have normal to complete change in the weather while the rest of the provinces will have partial change. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places of Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces. The same weather system will continue during the night as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal