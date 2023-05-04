General

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers in different areas in the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met press release.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius at Bandarban while today's minimum temperature was 21.2 degrees Celsius at Bhola.

The highest rainfall was recorded 51mm at Jashore for last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:28pm today and rises at 5:22 am tomorrow in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha