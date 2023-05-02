Games

The second ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was also washed out without a ball being bowled due to consistent rain at P Sara Oval in Colombo today.

The first game was abandoned after Sri Lanka reached 152-6 before the rain interrupted the match and finally forced it to be called off.

Bangladesh bowler Nahida Akhter shined in with three for 24 runs in that game, giving the side a ray of hope.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu was the top-scorer with 37-ball 47 while Kavisha Dilhari was batting on 30. Oshadi Ranasinghe was with her with 14 when rain played a spoilsport.

The three-match ODI series is the part of ICC Women's Championship.

Bangladesh will also play three-match T20 series against the hosts in the tour what happened to be their first tour for bilateral series in Sri Lanka.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha