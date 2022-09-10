General

Weather across the country is expected to remain partial to general cloudy for some more days, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Monsoon is likely to remain more active from coming Monday, as the monsoon low pressure system lies in its average location towards some southern area, said senior meteorologist Barun Paudel.

With the weather remaining partial to general cloudy, some few parts of Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces have received rain coupled with thunderstorm, while one or two parts of remaining provinces have got light rainfall, he said. On Sunday, some parts of the country are likely to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm, and one or two parts heavy rain.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division shared that the Kathmandu Valley recorded minimum temperature of 19.0 degree and maximum 28.0 degree today. Likewise, Jumla got minimum temperature of 15.4 degree and Janakpur maximum 34.4 degree.

Source: National News Agency Nepal