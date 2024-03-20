Rain predicted n Koshi, Madhes and Bagmati provinces

Kathmandu: Presently there is a partial influence of the westerly low pressure system and local winds in Nepal. According to the Weather Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi, Madhes and Bagmati provinces and at one or two places of the hilly regions of other provinces. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country today with light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places of Koshi and Madhes provinces. According to the Division, light snowfall is taking place at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of Koshi Province. The Kathmandu Valley has witnessed cloudy weather since this morning. The weather will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country including Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces tonight. Source: National News Agency Nepal