The weather will be cloudy throughout the country from Thursday to Saturday with chances of precipitation in some places due to the influence of the westerly low pressure system, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Issuing a weather bulletin today, the Department stated that the low pressure system that has developed nearby Pakistan and surrounding areas will enter Nepal from Thursday and the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the western region of the country. Light to moderate snowfall will take place at some places in the high hilly and mountainous regions of the Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Gandaki provinces that day.

Similarly, there is possibility of intermittent to light rainfall at one or two places of the Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Lumbini provinces.

According to the Department, the weather will be generally to completely cloudy in some places of Province no 2 and most places of the rest of the provinces on Friday as the low pressure system starts moving east.

There is possibility of light to moderate snowfall in the high hilly and mountainous areas of some places in Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Gandaki, Bagmati and Province no 1 while intermittent to light rainfall has been forecast in the hilly region of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Gandaki, Bagmati and Province no 1 on Friday.

The westerly low pressure system will have its impact in Gandaki, Bagmati, Province no 1 and Province no 2 on Saturday. The weather will be generally to completely cloudy in these provinces with chances of light rain and snowfall in Province no 1.

The weather will gradually start improving from Saturday night, the Department said.

Meanwhile, the weather update shared by the Meteorological Forecasting Division shows the minimum temperature in Kathmandu is 2.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 19.9 degrees Celsius today.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Jiri. The lowest minimum temperature in Jiri was minus 2.0 degrees Celsius while Dharan recorded the highest minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal