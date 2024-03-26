Rain with hailstone damages crops in Mahottari



Early today, a storm accompanied by rainfall and hailstones damaged wheat, barley, lentil, and vegetable crops in the southwest region of Mahottari district. Areas such as Sonama, Samsi, Manarishiwa, Gaushaala, Aurahi, Ramgopalpur, and Balawa, situated along the Nepal-India border in the district, bore the brunt of this unexpected weather.

It is reported that farmers were preparing for harvesting their crops within the next three to four days when they were unexpectedly damaged by the rain.

Mohammed Qadir Hussain from Ramgopalpur stated that the wheat crop suffered the most damage due to the rain.

Ram Pratap Yadav from Khairwani, Sonama rural municipality, said the rain inflicted damage on pumpkin and guard farming in their area.

Furthermore, the hailstorm wreaked havoc on crops in the western region of Bhangaha and Ekdara as well. Mahottari has experienced continuous rainfall for the past five days. While the rain brought some relief to farmers after a long wait, the hailstorm and windstorm have caused s

ignificant damages to their crops.

