Contact Us

Rain with hailstone damages crops in Mahottari


Early today, a storm accompanied by rainfall and hailstones damaged wheat, barley, lentil, and vegetable crops in the southwest region of Mahottari district. Areas such as Sonama, Samsi, Manarishiwa, Gaushaala, Aurahi, Ramgopalpur, and Balawa, situated along the Nepal-India border in the district, bore the brunt of this unexpected weather.

It is reported that farmers were preparing for harvesting their crops within the next three to four days when they were unexpectedly damaged by the rain.

Mohammed Qadir Hussain from Ramgopalpur stated that the wheat crop suffered the most damage due to the rain.

Ram Pratap Yadav from Khairwani, Sonama rural municipality, said the rain inflicted damage on pumpkin and guard farming in their area.

Furthermore, the hailstorm wreaked havoc on crops in the western region of Bhangaha and Ekdara as well. Mahottari has experienced continuous rainfall for the past five days. While the rain brought some relief to farmers after a long wait, the hailstorm and windstorm have caused s
ignificant damages to their crops.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.