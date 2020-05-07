General

Rain with hailstone has dmaged wheat, vegetables and fruits planted at different places of Baitadi district.

Rainfall coupled with hailstone damaged wheat crop, vegetables and fruit cultivation as well as paddy saplings in Dasharath Municipality and Patan Municipality, said Maya Bohara of Dasharath Municipality-2.

“The rain with hailstone completely damaged the wheat crop. With the damage of crops and vegetables, famine is likely this year”, added Bohara.

Officiating Chief of Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Baitadi, Karna Bahadur Chand, said that the rain with hailstone damaged 75 per cent of wheat crop at most of the places in the district and there is possibility of huge decrease in wheat production.

Source: National News Agency Nepal