General

Weather across the country is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy throughout the day today with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places of the country, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The Department said that there is a chance of heavy rain at one or two places of Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces in the next 24 hours. People in those provinces have been asked to apply measures as daily life and transportation is likely to be affected due to flooding, landslide and soil-erosion due to heavy rain.

Likewise, weather across the nation will remain partly to generally cloudy with the chance of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at few places of Province 1, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and at one or two places of the remaining provinces tonight.

As per the latest details of Meteorological Forecasting Division, today's minimum temperature of the Kathmandu Valley is recorded at 20.8 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 27.8 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal