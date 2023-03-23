Key Issues, politics

With the slight impacts of both local and westerly winds, the hilly regions in the country are expended to witness a partial rain today.

The Weather Forecast Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said that there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and the thundershower is likely to happen at some places of Tarai and mountainous regions of Koshi Province today.

The Division said that the same pattern of weather system will continue tonight as well.

Currently, the weather of the Kathmandu Valley is clear from early morning today. The minimum temperature of the valley is recorded 11 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is 24 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal