Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to take place in some areas with partial to general changes in weather across the country.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the country's province-1, Madhes province, Bagmati and Gandaki province are seeing general effects of monsoon winds while remaining provinces are witnessing influence of local winds and East-West low pressure systems in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of India.

Due to these effects, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to take place in some places of province-1, Madhes province, Bagmati province and Gandaki province as well as in some mountainous belt of Lumbini province, the Department shared. ---

SOURCE:NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS