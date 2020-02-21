General

Kathmandu, Feb 21 (RSS): The weather would remain partly to fully cloudy across the nation today as well as rainfall along with thunderstorm has been predicted at some places due to influence of westerly low pressure wind system.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, there is possibility of rain with lightning at most of the places of western region and some places of central and eastern region.

Similarly, high-hilly areas of western part and mountainous region would witness light snowfall.

Likewise, the weather would be partly to general cloudy on Saturday and light rain has been predicted in some places of central and eastern region and in one or two places of western hilly region.

According to the Division, skies would remain partly to general cloudy throughout the country on Sunday.

As per the latest weather details of the Division, the minimum temperature in the Kathmandu Valley is 9.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum 20.8 degrees Celsius today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal