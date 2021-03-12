General

Rainaskot Tourism Festival has begun here with an objective of promoting tourism.

Rainaskot Community Homestay Committee has organised the three-day festival at Rainaskot municality-9 under the slogan 'Our slogan is to Save Rural Culture! Let's Develop Sports."

Mayor Singha Bagadur Thapa said that there would be publicity in and out the country and would help promote tourism through the medium of festival. The municipality has been promoting Rainaskot as the touristic destination.

Similarly, chairperson of ward no 9, Dev Bahadur Thapa, stressed the need of organising such programmes at different villages of the district as such festival helped promote tourism.

Chairperson of Rainaskot Community Homestay Management Committee, Khadka Bahadur Gurung, shared that they have organised the festival for the first time to bring in tourists in the village.

Various singers- Raju Pariyar, Sarita Darnan, Prashant Tamang, Ritu Thapa, Subas Kshitiz would perform in the festival, according to the organisers. A total of 12 stalls have been put on display in the festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal