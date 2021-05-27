General

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has warned the general public to remain vigilant of risks of flood and landslide for next three days in view of pre-monsoon rainfall.

The Authority has also urged the concerned agencies to put in place necessary preparation to avoid possible loss of lives and properties from rain-induced disasters. As rainfall is likely to take place in most of the parts of the country on May 27-29 due to the emergence of cyclone in West Bengal, it may trigger disasters, said Authority Chief Anil Pokharel.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has forecasted heavy rainfall in some parts of Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces from May 27-29. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and wind storm are likely in the plain areas of the provinces, according to the Division.

Moderate rain with lightning and thunderstorms are to take place in some areas of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces. Likewise, light to moderate snowfall and rainfall are likely in mountainous and high hill areas of Gandaki, Bagmati and Province 1.

A request was made to the public to ring up toll free number 1155 to know about possible rainfall and floods and contact another toll free number 1149 for emergency rescue and relief.

The Authority has directed the concerned agency to call back climbers on expedition to avoid possible menace stemming from bad weather. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal