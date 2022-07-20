General

Rainfall on Wednesday gave a huge relief to the farmers here, as lack of irrigation had delayed paddy plantation for two weeks.

Without irrigation, rice seedlings had started fading, while in some places, farmers are yet to plant paddy.

"Today's rain has however revived our hope. Paddy plantation will be completed if rain continues for some days," said Ram Binod Mahato of Bardibas-9.

Rainfall on Wednesday was however not enough for paddy plantation. It helped already cultivated paddy plants, said farmers. It also significantly lowered the heat in the Madhesh which had recorded over 35 degree on average.

Source: National News Agency Nepal