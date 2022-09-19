General

Rainfall is still likely for few more days since the monsoon activities are active, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. Meteorologist Heera Bhattarai said that the monsoon low pressure trough is in the Nepali territory, above than its normal position; hence, rainfall is likely for few more days.

“The monsoon low pressure trough is above its average position near Nepal. Monsoon is nearly towards its end situation. Since it caused heavy rain towards its end in the past, we cannot take it to be weaker this time as well,” she said.

According to her, there is possibility of heavy rain at one or two places of Province no 1 and Madhes province today. Although the monsoon is active, it will have general impact. Kathmandu Valley experienced warm sunshine since the morning today, but there are chances of light to moderate rainfall towards the afternoon.

The monsoon low pressure trough is situated around its average position and the weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country due to its impact, the Division stated in its weather bulletin. Light rainfall is occurring at one or two places of Karnali and Gandaki provinces at present. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunder and lightning is forecast at some places of the country in the afternoon today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal