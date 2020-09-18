General

Rainfall is likely at most of the places across the country until Saturday due to the influence of the monsoon low pressure system, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The Department, issuing warning and advice for the next 24 hours, stated that there is possibility of heavy rainfall occurring in one or two places of State 1, State 2, State 5, the Bagmati state, the Gandaki state and the Sudurpaschim state. It has urged all to adopt necessary precaution as the water flow in the rivers of these places will increase and as there is possibility of occurrence of landslide in the hilly areas and the road and air transportation might be affected.

Meteorologist Shanti Kandel said rainfall is taking place in most parts of the country due to the influence of the monsoon low pressure trough. "This trend will continue until Saturday. There is no possibility of the sky remaining clear and sunshine during this period. It will rain at night and towards the morning. Although it will stop raining in the afternoon, cloudy condition will prevail most of the time," she elaborated.

Even though September 23 is the average time for the exit of monsoon, meteorologists predict it will be delayed this year. The rainfall will take place during morning and night.

The weather is generally cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is taking place in some places of every State.

As per the recent weather details shared by the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley has been recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 27.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the lowest temperature across the country was recorded in Jumla at 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded in Nepalgunj at 33 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal