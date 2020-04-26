General

Westerly winds active in Nepal since the past few days and the impact of local winds could lead to rainfall throughout the country. The westerly and local winds coupled with water vapour travelling from Bay of Bengal and Arab sea is leading to the continuous rainfall, says meteorologist Bibhuti Pokharel.

A combination of these weather systems along with active pre-monsoon will lead to rainfall for the next three days in the country. Pre-monsoon usually sees sunlight in the day and rainfall with thunder in the afternoon and evening.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has forecasted a generally cloudy weather throughout the country today, with light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning, gusty winds and hail in various parts of the country.

The minimum temperature of Kathmandu today is 14 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature today has been recorded in Jumla with 6 degree Celsius and highest in Nepalgunj with 34 degree Celsius, according to the Division.

Source: National News Agency