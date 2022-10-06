General

Kathmandu: The Weather Forecasting Division has said the Kathmandu Valley is to witness the rainfall throughout the day today.

The rainfall has caused sheer inconvenience to the people’s movement and visit to relatives’ homes to receive tika. Today is the Ekadashi, a day after the Bijay Dashami festival. The Dashain festival is ritually over when it is purnima.

Meteorologist Manju Basi informed that in the last 24 hours, the Kathmandu Valley recorded 22.4 mm rainfall. The rains will continue throughout the day today, she predicted.

“The rainfall will however be moderate in the valley, and it will subside at about 4:00pm” she added.

She further said the rainfall will decline from coming Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal