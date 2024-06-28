‘Rains no barrier to manage valley waste this time’



Kathmandu: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has said rains would not create obstruction on management of waste from Kathmandu Valley this year. KMC will not see the problems that were witnessed in the previous year during monsoon, KMC made it clear.

KMC’s advisor on infrastructure, Sunil Lamsal, said the problems relating to the transportation up to Bancharedanda landfill site were already solved, so the waste management would continue as usual. “The waste at Sisdol was managed with capping and an alternative route was opened to transport the garbage,” he added.

Strong retention walls were constructed on the spots which used to see landslips.

The garbage in the KMC, except nine inner wards, is managed with the collaboration of private companies. Total 1,200 metric tons of waste is collected every day from the Kathmandu Valley, among which, KMC alone collects 500 metric tons.

Daily, a total of 200 haulers transport the garbage.

Bancharedanda is the present landfill site for the Kathmandu waste, while

it was managed at Sisdol and Gokarna previously.

Source: National News Agency RSS