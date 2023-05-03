Raja Laxmi Narayan Jior temple was
inaugurated at the house of land lord Jadunath Ray in Sreenagar upazila of
the district today.
State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives
Swapan Bhattacharjee inaugurated the temple by cutting a ribbon in a function
on the temple premises this noon.
Mrinal Kanti Das, MP, President of the temple managing committee Dulal
Krishna Saha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Towhid Elahi, Sreenagar Upazila
Parishad Chairman Moshiur Rahman Mamun, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO)
Mohammad Hossain Patwari, Additional Police Super Tofazzel Hossain Sarker and
the General Secretary of Sreenagar Upazila Puja Udjapon Parishad Odhir Datta
were present, among others, on the occasion.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha