General

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) today informed the High Court that 26,777 of its deleted documents related to building constriction have been recovered.

RAJUK's lawyer Advocate Imam Hasan gave this information in the form of an affidavit in the High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Shawkat Ali.

Senior lawyer Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) in the court.

Earlier, the High Court directed the three-member inquiry committee of the ACC to submit a report within 60 days of receiving the order.

Besides, the court has fixed July 9 for the next order.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the directive suo motu on January 2 after taking cognizance of a report carried by the daily Prothom Alo on December 29, 2022 under the headline 'Documents of 30,000 clients go missing from Rajuk website'.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan brought the report to the attention of the court on January 2.

After that, the High Court sought an explanation from the Rajuk Chairman and asked the ACC to investigate the matter.

In a part of Rajuk's affidavit, it was said that 26,777 documents stored in the data center of Rajuk were deleted after being attacked by Malicious Access on December 6.

The system was later reactivated on 21 December and Rajuk filed a General Diary (GD) with Motijheel police station on December 22.

Later, the investigation team of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) submitted an interim report on the matter on April 29.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha