General

The main day of the weeklong Ram Janaki Bibaha Mahostav or festival took place today, with the Syawambhar of Ram and Janaki taking place at local Bahrabhiga. The Swayambhar was held in a symbolic manner with the Dola (palanquin) of Sita from the Janaki temple making rounds of the Dola of Ram from the Ram temple.

On the occasion, holy people displayed cultural pageantry while thousands of devotees took part in the Swayambhar ceremony. This will be followed by wedding as per Maithili traditions of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Bibaha mandap set up at the Janaki temple premises.

The ceremony is held throughout the night with devotees chanting hymns and dancing.

The seven-day event in held in commemoration of the wedding anniversary of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the ancient kingdom of Mithila, Janakpurdam. It stands as an age-old symbol of cultural ties between Nepal and India as King Janak of Mithila now located in Nepal had married off his daughter Sita to Ram, the son of Dasarath, king of Ayodhya that lies in India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal