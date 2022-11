General

CPN (Maoist Centre) candidate Ram Kumar Rai from Khotang district has won the election to the Member of House of Representatives from constituency no. 1 in the district.

Rai defeated CPN (UML) candidate Bishal Bhattarai with the margin of 2,669 votes. In the election held Sunday, winner Rai secured 31,351 votes while UML’s Bhattarai got 28,682 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal