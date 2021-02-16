General

The Adhyatma Ramayan, interpreted by Dr Ramananda Giri has been released amid a function here today. The book was released on the occasion of 15th establishment day of Biddeshwar Temple, established in Mahesh Sanskrit Gurukul.

Dr Giri is the founder of the Gurukul. The book is the 26th publication of the Gurukul. The book has 1,056 pages. The Gurukul patron RawananandaGiri released the book.

He commended that the book was special one in its nature of interpretation of the Adhyatma Ramayan. "No such interpretation of the Ramayan was available before this", Giri said.

