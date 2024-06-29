Rampaging leopard entrapped and captured in Bardiya



A leopard that killed domestic animals has been captured in Gulariya municipality-1, Shankar Basti of the district.

A team of the Division Forest Office took control the leopard using a cage. Praveen Bidari, Head of Division Forest Office, Bardiya, informed that the leopard was entrapped in a cage before taking the jungle cat under control.

Adult male leopard was sent to the Bardiya National Park. He said after the locals reported that the leopard had killed domestic animals in the village, the camera was installed to monitor its movement. The leopard was trapped in the cage for two days.

Locals had informed the forest office that there was another pair of leopards which has been rampaging in the village. The forest office said the wild beasts will be monitored and taken under control.

Source: National News Agency RSS